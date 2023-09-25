Lt. j.g. Matthew Sperr, USS Harry M. Jackson’s (SSBN 730) officer of the deck, gives a brief to guests of the ship’s sponsor, Anna Marie Laurence, daughter of late U.S. Senator Henry M. Jackson, at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 29, 2023. USS Henry M. Jackson is one of seven ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:31 Photo ID: 8053726 VIRIN: 230929-N-WX956-1023 Resolution: 1673x1195 Size: 1.76 MB Location: BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship's Sponsor Visits USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Adora Okafor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.