Pittsburgh September 2023

MSG Immacula Pierre and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL attended the University of Pittsburgh Hail to Heroes football game on September 9, 2023, along with the local Army recruiting team. Active and former military members, first responders, and medical professionals were all honored at the game.

