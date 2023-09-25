Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh September 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    Pittsburgh September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG Immacula Pierre and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL attended the University of Pittsburgh Hail to Heroes football game on September 9, 2023, along with the local Army recruiting team. Active and former military members, first responders, and medical professionals were all honored at the game.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh September 2023 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

