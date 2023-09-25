MSG Immacula Pierre and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL attended the University of Pittsburgh Hail to Heroes football game on September 9, 2023, along with the local Army recruiting team. Active and former military members, first responders, and medical professionals were all honored at the game.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8053716
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-A0025-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|555.41 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh September 2023 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
