    New England September 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    New England September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Team SFL was in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island on September 7-9, 2003, meeting with Soldiers, veterans, and military families and spreading the Soldier For Life message. LTC Ray Willson connected with the New England Recruiting Battalion Commander, LTC Diontanese Monroe, to talk about future collaborations. MSG Robert Whitney and LTC Willson then attended the Stand Down event in Manchester, New Hampshire, that was focused on providing services and support to homeless and at-risk veterans. Finally, the team participated in the Rhode Island Army National Guard Soldier For Life Event where employment, VA claims, health and wellness briefings, and resources were available for Soldiers, veterans, and family members who attended.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 8053703
    VIRIN: 230907-A-A0025-1004
    Resolution: 3976x2982
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

