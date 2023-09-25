Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sacramento September 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    Sacramento September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    LTC Josh Ginn from Team SFL was in California on September 5, 2023, talking to JROTC students at his alma mater, Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, about his military career and all things military life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 8053693
    VIRIN: 230905-A-A0025-1001
    Resolution: 3492x2619
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento September 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sacramento September 2023
    New England September 2023
    New England September 2023
    New England September 2023
    New England September 2023
    New England September 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT