A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. Upon retrieving and treating the casualty, the CLC students exfiltrated him via helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8053463 VIRIN: 230912-F-NC910-1317 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 4.02 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLC Cliff Rescue 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.