CLC Cliff Rescue 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, rescue a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airman at the top of the cliff directed the other student in the safest way to lift the casualty over the edge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

