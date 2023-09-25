CLC Cliff Rescue 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, hoist a simulated casualty up a cliffside during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The exercise required the CLC students to use teamwork to effectively carry out the rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

