    CLC Cliff Rescue 2023 [Image 10 of 12]

    CLC Cliff Rescue 2023

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, hoist a simulated casualty up a cliffside during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The exercise required the CLC students to use teamwork to effectively carry out the rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLC Cliff Rescue 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    Training
    CLC
    Combat Leader Course
    68th RQS

