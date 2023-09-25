A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, locates a simulated casualty during the Combat Leader Course on an island off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. Upon finding the simulated downed pilot, the CLC student had to form a plan to rescue him from an inaccessible area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8053457
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-NC910-1159
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLC Cliff Rescue 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT