CLC Cliff Rescue 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, group up after exiting a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircraft during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 12, 2023. The Airmen conducted a search of the area to find and rescue a simulated casualty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

