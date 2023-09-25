U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an urban intelligence gathering lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)

