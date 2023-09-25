Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an urban intelligence gathering lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)

