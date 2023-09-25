U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in night operational boat movements during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

