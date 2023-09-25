Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in night operational boat movements during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

