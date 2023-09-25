Sgt. Bradley Joseph, a native of Miami, Florida, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, leads his team towards an urban intelligence gathering lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8053431
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-AI379-4396
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
