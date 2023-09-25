U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an urban intelligence gathering lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8053430
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-AI379-4397
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT