    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an urban intelligence gathering lane during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 14:46
    VIRIN: 231001-A-AI379-4397
    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

