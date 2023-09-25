Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230929-N-IX644-1121 Newport News, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Jeffery Piorkowski, from Louisville, Kentucky, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), has his cover placed by his family and fellow Chiefs during the ship’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

