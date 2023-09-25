USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-IX644-1046 Newport News, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks during the ship’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose)

