21 veterans honored at Doyle

U.S Army Sgt. Robert J. Johnson, left, and Spc. Nathaniel A. Bush, both with the 1st Regiment, 114th Infantry Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, fold the American flag during the Veteran Internment Service at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2023. The ceremony was organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office escorted the cremains of 21 World War I, World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans and six family members to the cemetery. Since 2011, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12, has worked with funeral homes to identify unclaimed cremains of veterans. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

