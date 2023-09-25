21 veterans honored at Doyle

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy M. Judernatz, left, Headquarters, European Command, is presented an American flag while Lt. Cmdr. Frank J. Greco, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, carries an urn containing a veteran’s cremains during the Veteran Internment Service at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2023. The ceremony was organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office escorted the cremains of 21 World War I, World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans and six family members to the cemetery. Since 2011, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12, has worked with funeral homes to identify unclaimed cremains of veterans. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 09.28.2023