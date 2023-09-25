Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 veterans honored at Doyle [Image 1 of 11]

    21 veterans honored at Doyle

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S Army Sgt. Robert J. Johnson, center, carries an American flag while Spc. Nathaniel A. Bush, both with the 1st Regiment, 114th Infantry Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, carries an urn containing a veteran’s cremains during the Veteran Internment Service at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2023. The ceremony was organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office escorted the cremains of 21 World War I, World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans and six family members to the cemetery. Since 2011, New Jersey Shore Area Chapter 12, has worked with funeral homes to identify unclaimed cremains of veterans. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    This work, 21 veterans honored at Doyle [Image 11 of 11], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembrance
    Recognition
    NJDMAVA
    Forgotten
    Honor: Service to Country

