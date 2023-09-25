USS John C. Stennis Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-KP843-1066 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 29, 2023) - U.S. Navy Chief Machinists Mate (Nuclear) Michael Vega, from New York City, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), has his new rank pinned on by his family and fellow Chiefs during the ship’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

