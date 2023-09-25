USS John C. Stennis Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-KP843-1063 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Aubri Woody, from Enid, Oklahoma, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), has her cover placed on during the ship’s chief petty officer pinning ceremony, in Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

