COMLOG WESTPAC Visits HMCS Montreal

230929-N-JC800-10018 SINGAPORE (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Deandre Forbes, assigned to Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), gives some final words of encouragement to ten new chief petty office selects during a Chief Pinning Ceremony in Singapore. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023