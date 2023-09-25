230929-N-JC800-10018 SINGAPORE (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Deandre Forbes, assigned to Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), gives some final words of encouragement to ten new chief petty office selects during a Chief Pinning Ceremony in Singapore. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8052661
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-JC800-1018
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Visits HMCS Montreal [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
