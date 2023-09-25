Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Singapore Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Singapore Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SINGAPORE

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230929-N-JC800-1002 SINGAPORE (Sep. 29, 2023) – Ten chief-select covers sit on a table before the Chief Pinning Ceremony in Singapore. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 06:49
    VIRIN: 230929-N-JC800-1002
    Location: SG
    This work, Singapore Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

