    Promotion ceremony for MSG Symonds, Kuwait, October 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Promotion ceremony for MSG Symonds, Kuwait, October 2023

    KUWAIT

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Master Sgt. Troy D. Symonds, supply and services NCOIC, Area Support Group - Kuwait, promotes from Sgt. 1st Class, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 2, 2023.

    This work, Promotion ceremony for MSG Symonds, Kuwait, October 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    ASG-KU

