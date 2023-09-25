Promotion ceremony for MSG Symonds, Kuwait, October 2023

Master Sgt. Troy D. Symonds, supply and services NCOIC, Area Support Group - Kuwait, receives congratulations from a fellow Soldier after his promotion ceremony, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 2, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 05:36
|Photo ID:
|8052621
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-FM739-1201
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.95 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
