Master Sgt. Troy D. Symonds, supply and services NCOIC, Area Support Group - Kuwait, shakes hands with Col. Daniel Enslen, commander, ASG-KU, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 2, 2023. During the ceremony attended by fellow brigade Soldiers and civilians, he receives his promotion from Sgt. 1st Class.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 05:37
|Photo ID:
|8052620
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-FM739-7292
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion ceremony for MSG Symonds, Kuwait, October 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT