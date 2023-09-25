Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Hiring for Spouses [Image 4 of 4]

    Federal Hiring for Spouses

    ITALY

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Meaghan Mueller, 31st Fighter Wing spouse, researches jobs in Aviano during a workshop about federal hiring for spouses hosted by the Military Family Readiness Center and the Civilian Personnel Office Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 27, 2023. The CPO helps managers and employees navigate federal employment by advising civilians on getting hired and the benefits for employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Hiring for Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    CPO
    Spouses
    M&FRC

