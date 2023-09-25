Penelope Giambanco, 31st Fighter Wing spouse, asks a question during a workshop about federal hiring for spouses hosted by the Military & Family Readiness Center and the Civilian Personnel Office at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 27, 2023. The M&FRC offers many classes, to include employment, transition assistance, financial readiness, sponsorships and volunteer programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
This work, Federal Hiring for Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
