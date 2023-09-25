Spouses from the 31st Fighter Wing listen to Alisha Davis, 31st Force Support Squadron Civilian Personnel Office flight chief, during a class at the Military & Family Readiness Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 27, 2023. The M&FRC offers many classes, to include employment, transition assistance, financial readiness, sponsorships and volunteer programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 03:25
|Photo ID:
|8052535
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-HS287-1128
|Resolution:
|5593x3734
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Federal Hiring for Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT