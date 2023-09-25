Crystal Dawkins, 31st Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center facilitator, reviews resources that are beneficial to spouses during a workshop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept 27, 2023. The M&FRC helps military members and their dependents with beneficial classes and individual appointments for employment, Wyvern Welcome, transition assistance and financial needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)
This work, Federal Hiring for Spouses [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
