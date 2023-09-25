Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 7]

    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230930-N-CV021-1353 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:15
    Photo ID: 8052508
    VIRIN: 230930-N-CV021-1353
    Resolution: 5380x3395
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

