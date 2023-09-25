230930-N-CV021-1049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Fireman Alexander Correa, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, conducts flight quarters with a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) in preparation for a replenishment at sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 03:15
|Photo ID:
|8052507
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-CV021-1049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|822.72 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|BAYAMON, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT