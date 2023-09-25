230930-N-CV021-1049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Fireman Alexander Correa, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, conducts flight quarters with a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) in preparation for a replenishment at sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:15 Photo ID: 8052507 VIRIN: 230930-N-CV021-1049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 822.72 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: BAYAMON, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.