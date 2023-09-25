230930-N-CV021-1334 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) A Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) is used to transfer supplies from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 03:15 Photo ID: 8052506 VIRIN: 230930-N-CV021-1334 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 903.67 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.