Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers a congratulatory speech to the graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 23-E at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen. It serves as an entry-level leadership enhancement course, designed to prepare Airmen for leadership positions within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

