U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers a congratulatory speech to the graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 23-E at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen. It serves as an entry-level leadership enhancement course, designed to prepare Airmen for leadership positions within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8052416
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-QO603-1161
|Resolution:
|5700x3792
|Size:
|18.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT