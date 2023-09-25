Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E [Image 3 of 3]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, delivers a congratulatory speech to the graduates of Airman Leadership School Class 23-E at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. ALS is the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen. It serves as an entry-level leadership enhancement course, designed to prepare Airmen for leadership positions within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

