    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Ngo, 51st Munitions Squadron line delivery crew chief, receives the John Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School class 23-E graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. The John Levitow Award is a prestigious honor presented to an outstanding graduate of ALS. This award recognizes the student who demonstrated excellence in leadership, academic performance, and personal attributes throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

