    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E [Image 1 of 3]

    Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 23-E sings the Air Force Song upon graduating at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. As the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen, ALS is designed to be an entry-level course to prepare Senior Airmen for leadership positions. ALS teaches Airmen how to adapt to various management challenges and how to be flexible leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

