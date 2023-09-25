Osan celebrates ALS Class 23-E

U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 23-E sings the Air Force Song upon graduating at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2023. As the first level of professional military education for enlisted Airmen, ALS is designed to be an entry-level course to prepare Senior Airmen for leadership positions. ALS teaches Airmen how to adapt to various management challenges and how to be flexible leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

