YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2023) Sparky, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES) Yokosuka's mascot, and Cdr. Lida Cooper, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) chief staff officer waves to attendees during a Fire Prevention Week parade onboard CFAY. CNRJ F&ES hosted a parade and open house as part of Fire Prevention week to spread awareness of fire safety. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

