Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Fire & Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2023) Sparky, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES) Yokosuka's mascot, and Cdr. Lida Cooper, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) chief staff officer waves to attendees during a Fire Prevention Week parade onboard CFAY. CNRJ F&ES hosted a parade and open house as part of Fire Prevention week to spread awareness of fire safety. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8052327
    VIRIN: 231001-N-OC881-1009
    Resolution: 6779x4522
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Fire & Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade
    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade
    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade
    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade
    CFAY Fire &amp; Emergency Services Hosts 2023 Fire Prevention Month Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT