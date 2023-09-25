Stronger Together: U.S. service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni walk for suicide prevention

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Courtney Gentry, an aircraft electrical systems technician with Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Irene Brodd, a child psychologist with Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) pose for a photo during a suicide prevention walk at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Sept. 15, 2023. The event was held to gather the community to talk about ways to spread awareness and prevent suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

