Stronger Together: U.S. service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni walk for suicide prevention

U.S. service members and their families pose for group photo during a suicide awareness and prevention walk at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 15, 2023. The event was held to gather the community to talk about ways to spread awareness and prevent suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)
09.15.2023
10.01.2023
|8052319
|230915-M-BA875-1216
|5843x3895
|4.26 MB
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
