    Stronger Together: U.S. service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni walk for suicide prevention [Image 7 of 9]

    Stronger Together: U.S. service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni walk for suicide prevention

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, left, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the incoming station Sergeant Major walk along the seawall during a suicide awareness and prevention walk at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 15, 2023. The event was held to gather the community to talk about ways to spread awareness and prevent suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Rawlins)

    Suicide prevention
    service members
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni

