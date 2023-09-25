U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, a native of Belton, Texas, left, and Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, read a map during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

