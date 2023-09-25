Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, a native of Belton, Texas, left, and Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, read a map during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 8052280
    VIRIN: 231001-A-GJ082-1231
    Resolution: 6444x4480
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise
    231001-A-GJ082-1230
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT