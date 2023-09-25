231001-A-GJ082-1230

Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, a native of Belton, Texas, left; Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania and Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, strategize during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
