Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, a native of Belton, Texas, left; Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania and Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, strategize during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 8052279 VIRIN: 231001-A-GJ082-1230 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.64 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231001-A-GJ082-1230 [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.