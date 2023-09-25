U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, fills out an evaluation sheet during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

