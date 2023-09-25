Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 12 of 14]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, fills out an evaluation sheet during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 8052278
    VIRIN: 231001-A-GJ082-1212
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

