Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, fills out an evaluation sheet during a situational training exercise in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8052278
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-GJ082-1212
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6 Situational Training Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
