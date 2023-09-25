Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE participates in community outreach event in Lahaina [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE participates in community outreach event in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Dana Mosher, FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency community education outreach specialist, passes out supplies during a community outreach event held at the Lahaina Gateway in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Sept. 30. USACE representatives are working throughout Maui with our local, state, and federal partners to provide information about private property debris removal to residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

