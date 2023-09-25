U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaison Paul Fleming (left), from the St. Paul District passes out informational flyers and supplies during a community outreach event held at the Lahaina Gateway in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Sept. 30. USACE representatives are working throughout Maui with our local, state, and federal partners to provide information about private property debris removal to residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 8052116 VIRIN: 230930-A-HR174-1040 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.26 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE participates in community outreach event in Lahaina [Image 5 of 5], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.