Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Huffman and Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Huffman pour juice into the "grog" during the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) dining-in. Grog ceremonies, a cherished military ball tradition, typically entail adding various spirits or unusual ingredients to a sizable punch bowl and blending them together, all in the spirit of making toasts. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) (This image was created in color and converted to black and white.)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 Location: VICENZA, IT 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla