    207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 15 of 22]

    207th MIB(T) Dining-In

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Sgt. 1st Class Cabret pours orange slices into the "grog" during the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) dining-in. Grog ceremonies, a cherished military ball tradition, typically entail adding various spirits or unusual ingredients to a sizable punch bowl and blending them together, all in the spirit of making toasts. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) (This image was created in color and converted to black and white.)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 10:47
    VIRIN: 230929-A-HJ939-7969
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

