1st Lt. Joshua Riddle enthusiastically applauds during the "grog" ceremony during the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) dining-in. Grog ceremonies, a cherished military ball tradition, typically entail adding various spirits or unusual ingredients to a sizable punch bowl and blending them together, all in the spirit of making toasts. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8051992
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-HJ939-1551
|Resolution:
|4236x3602
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
