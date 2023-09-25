207th MIB(T) Dining-In

Capt. Rashan Moss prepare to fill his cup from the "grog" during the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) dining-in. Grog ceremonies, a cherished military ball tradition, typically entail adding various spirits or unusual ingredients to a sizable punch bowl and blending them together, all in the spirit of making toasts. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) (This image was created in color and converted to black and white.)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: VICENZA, IT